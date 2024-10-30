Responsible Individual

Permanent role, 1 day per week

Salary negotiable

A lovely Children's Home near the Bradford area is seeking a Responsible Individual to join their services. The Responsible Individual will work closely with the Registered Manager to perform Compliance, Audits, ensuring that protocols are followed. The ideal candidate will have experience working as a Responsible Individual and be able to work autonomously. This is a great opportunity for a Responsible individual who is looking for a flexible role.

They are happy to consider self-employed candidates or candidates who are happy to work one day per week, with the view of becoming permanent as the company grows.

The salary is negotiable, depending on experience, and if you were employed as a permanent staff (working one day a week), You will also be entitled to 22 days of AL (Calculated pro-rata), and additional benefits.

The ideal candidate will have experience performing the below

Running a children's home

Knowledge and understanding of OFSTED regulations and standards

In-depth understanding of safeguarding processes

Good understanding of practice and working with young people

Reviewing the policies and procedures

Liaising with the management team to implement necessary changes



Would you like to learn more or are you interested un applying? Please get in touch by calling me on 01142757421 or by emailing me at oloi.muda@chase-medical.com.

