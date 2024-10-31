Pre-Assessment Healthcare Assistant | Private Hospital | Permanent Full-time | Slough

Spire Thames Valley are seeking an experienced healthcare assistant to work within Pre-assessment. The ideal candidate will ideally have experience working as a HCA in pre-assessment. This is a full-time permanent position with amazing benefits for our staff.

Spire Thames Valley is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Duties and responsibilities

Assisting the Pre-assessment team in the provision of exemplary patient care

Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

Who we're looking for

Previous experience of working as an HCA in a clinical environment

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential

Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and vital signs monitoring is essential

Pre-assessment experience is preferred but not essential

Working Hours: 37.5 hours per week. Working hours in POA are Monday to Friday 8am-4pm

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Charlotte Oliver on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.