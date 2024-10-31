Bank Endoscopy Nurse

Bank Endoscopy Practitioner | Private Hospital | Spire Clare Park | Bank | Flexible Working | Farnham

Spire Clare Park Hospital is looking for a highly motivated Endoscopy Practitioner to join their friendly team on the bank.

At Spire Clare Park Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients in Surrey. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities:

Working within a highly supportive team as an Endoscopy Practitioner at Spire St Anthony's you will be responsible for providing excellent patient care. You will be responsible for doing pre-assessments, admitting patients into the endoscopy unit, assisting the consultants and discharging patients from the unit. You will participate in all general endoscopy procedures and necessary training will be provided in this.

Who we're looking for:

- You must be a registered Nurse/ODP with a valid NMC/HCPC registration, no conditions or restrictions to practice.

- You must have experience in Endoscopy.

- Excellent communication skills

- Good team player



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 100 retailers

- Free annual Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.