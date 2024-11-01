Healthcare Assistant

Chase Medical are pleased to be recruiting for a HCA to join a successful surgery in Leamington Spa.

The salary is in the region of £12.50 - £14 per hour depending on experience.

The job is permanent and the working hours are flexible; 2 days per week depending on the successful applicant's preference.

The suitable candidate will be experienced and trained in the following treatment room duties:

Phlebotomy

Vaccinations

Chronic Disease Management checks

Any other skills would be advantageous to your application.

The surgery takes pride in being a training practice and offers study leave and progression to all staff!

The role comes with some excellent benefits including the following:

· Salary dependent on experience - ranging from £12.50 - £14ph

· Generous annual leave allowance

· NHS Pension

· On-site parking

· Friendly and supportive team

If this sounds like your next career move then get in contact with Leah at Chase Medical today, you can do so by clicking APPLY now or by emailing me directly on leah.beard@chase-medical.com.

If you have any questions about this job, please call our office on 0114 2757421 and ask for Leah on the permanent team.

Chase Medical - we're a reputable Primary Care recruitment agency, we work with Practice Nurses to source them their dream job and the salaries and working hours they deserve! If you're looking for a new job and this is not the one for you then please still get in touch so that we can talk you through the other job vacancies we have in your local area! We work with only the best GP surgeries so all of our vacancies are rewarding!