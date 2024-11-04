SSD Technician

Sterile Services Technician | Theatre | Hull and East Riding | Friendly team environment



Spire Hull and East Riding has an exciting and rewarding opportunity for an experienced Technician to join their Sterile Services Department.



Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital is based in Anlaby, near the Humber Bridge. The hospital provides care for patients across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire. Our hospital offers a range of services and procedures including orthopaedic, general surgery, weight loss surgery, eye surgery and cosmetic surgery. Other services include, radiology - MRI and CT and physiotherapy. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, we work with the very best medical professionals and our colleagues are an attentive and highly experienced team





Duties and responsibilities:



- Working as a part of team of sterile services technicians responsible for sterilizing all of the theatre instruments

- Accurately checking back into the department instruments which have been used in patient operations

- Decontamination, inspection, assembly, packing, sterilization and distribution of instruments

- Undertake SSD routine tasks related to individual's health and well being



Who we're looking for:



- You will hold a user course in sterile /decontamination services

- Have experience in a Sterilisation or Decontamination unit

- Good communication and interpersonal skills



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park





Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Michelle Hutchison on