Appointments Administrator | Part time 18 Hours | Methley Park | Competitive Salary and Great Benefits

Spire Methley Park is looking to recruit a Appointment Administrator to work in there busy admin department

Hours of work will be Mon to Weds: 09:00-15:00 Please only apply if you can commit to this.



Duties and responsibilities:

Scheduling outpatient appointments by telephone, for patients and to confirm by telephone, email or letter and appointment reminders by text

Proactively investigating and resolving enquiries

Liaising with a diverse range of stakeholders (e.g. patients, insurers, NHS, consultants, primary care practitioners)

Accurately recording all required information for appointments on IT systems, databases or spreadsheets

Maintaining confidentiality in line with GDPR and policies when processing stakeholder data (e.g. patient, consultant, staff etc.

Who we're looking for:





Excellent customer service skills and telephone skills

- Strong IT skills

- You must also have excellent interpersonal and verbal and written communication skills

- A team player with a can-do attitude

- Previous Healthcare experience would be advantageous

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

-35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue.

From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of application