Do you want to work in Private Cosmetic Surgery?

A Private cosmetic surgery in SE2 near Belvedere is looking for a Sales Manager to join their team on a contract basis. Your main responsibility will be to sit in the consolation room with clients and doctors and go through procedures, costs and forms. Once the Doctor has explained the procedure it'll be your job to close the sale and ensure it goes ahead.

The hospital offers a variety of surgical procedures, including cosmetic surgeries such as liposuction and abdominoplasty. Most of the procedures focus on breast augmentation. Therefore, candidates must be knowledgeable about the surgical procedures performed and the health and safety regulations that must be observed.

You'll be paid a base of £400 per week but with their amazing commission structure, you'll be forecast to earn up to £4,000 per month.

The ideal candidate should possess excellent verbal and non-verbal communication skills and must have the following attributes:

Experience in the Sales process

Excellent at closing deals

Medical Knowledge

Medical Sales processes

A drive to achieve high sales targets

Benefits:

Earn up to £4,000 per per month (including Bonus)

Full-time hours

Free Parking

Amazing commission structure

If you'd like to apply for this post, then please click apply!

