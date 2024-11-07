Bank Housekeeper

Housekeeper | Cleaner, Domestic Assistant | Bank | The Montefiore Hospital | Hove

The Montefiore Hospital has an opportunity available for a Housekeeper to join our team on a bank contract.

You would be responsible to ensure we are compliant with infection prevention and ensuring our hospital remains pristine at all times.

Duties and responsibilities:

Maintain high standards of cleanliness throughout the hospital in line with the housekeeping and infection control policy

Complete the cleaning schedules related to the shift, ensuring that rooms are ready for immediate occupation and public areas are clean

Keep in close contact with the Senior Housekeeper and report any concerns regarding housekeeping issues immediately

Work in close liaison with the clinical staff, understanding the special needs of the hospital on a day-to-day basis

Compliance with all Health and Safety at Work regulations including COSHH

Quality assurance and patient confidentiality must be maintained at all times

Who we are looking for:

Previous housekeeping experience

Experience in a customer facing environment

Experience working unsupervised and on own initiative, prioritising tasks

A positive and flexible approach to customer service

Good communication skills

Willing and able to complete mandatory training for COSSH, Manual Handling, Infection Control, food hygiene and Health & Safety in-house.

Benefits

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Working Hours: Flexible

Contract Type: Bank

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.