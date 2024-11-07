For Employers
Bank Housekeeper
Spire Healthcare
Other
HoveLocation
Hove
an hour ago
Posted date
an hour ago
Entry / JuniorMinimum level
Entry / Junior
Part-timeJob type
Part-time
OtherJob category
Other

Housekeeper | Cleaner, Domestic Assistant | Bank | The Montefiore Hospital | Hove

The Montefiore Hospital has an opportunity available for a Housekeeper to join our team on a bank contract.

You would be responsible to ensure we are compliant with infection prevention and ensuring our hospital remains pristine at all times.

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Maintain high standards of cleanliness throughout the hospital in line with the housekeeping and infection control policy
  • Complete the cleaning schedules related to the shift, ensuring that rooms are ready for immediate occupation and public areas are clean
  • Keep in close contact with the Senior Housekeeper and report any concerns regarding housekeeping issues immediately
  • Work in close liaison with the clinical staff, understanding the special needs of the hospital on a day-to-day basis
  • Compliance with all Health and Safety at Work regulations including COSHH
  • Quality assurance and patient confidentiality must be maintained at all times

Who we are looking for:

  • Previous housekeeping experience
  • Experience in a customer facing environment
  • Experience working unsupervised and on own initiative, prioritising tasks
  • A positive and flexible approach to customer service
  • Good communication skills
  • Willing and able to complete mandatory training for COSSH, Manual Handling, Infection Control, food hygiene and Health & Safety in-house.

Benefits

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

  • Bank colleagues are paid weekly
  • We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
  • Access to Blue Light Card discounts
  • Free uniform
  • Free DBS
  • Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Working Hours: Flexible

Contract Type: Bank

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.

