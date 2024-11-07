Children's Residential Home; Deputy Manager

Deputy Manager with a Pathway to Registered Manager

Type: Permanent, Full-Time

I am excited to present a remarkable opportunity with a highly regarded Children's Residential Care Service located near the vibrant Preston area. This position offers the chance to join a holistic and nurturing environment where the well-being of children is the top priority. It is an ideal role for an ambitious Deputy Manager eager to advance to a Registered Manager position in a supportive and dynamic organization.

The company operates several residential homes in the picturesque South Ribble area, and they are seeking a passionate and enthusiastic Deputy Manager who is eager to grow and develop within their team. The ideal candidate will possess a valid driver's license, hold a Level 4 qualification in Children's Residential Care, and have prior experience working in a children's residential home.

Key Benefits of the Role:

- Competitive Salary:** Starting at up to £40,000 per annum, reflecting your skills and experience.

- Generous Leave Entitlement:** Enjoy annual leave plus bank holidays to ensure a work-life balance.

- Comprehensive Training and Development:** Gain access to extensive training and support to foster your professional growth.

If you are interested in learning more about this exciting opportunity, or if you know someone who might be a perfect fit, please feel free to reach out. For further information, don't hesitate to call me at 01142757421 or email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com. Let's connect and explore the possibilities!

