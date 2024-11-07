Ward Sister / Charge Nurse | Private Hospital | Surgical Wards | Competitive Salary - Dependant on Experience | Worcester | Full Time

Spire Southbank have an exciting opportunity for a Ward Sister to join their team on a permanent basis, working full time hours. We are looking to recruit an experienced Ward sister/Charge Nurse looking to develop in their career and wanting to join our experienced and friendly team. Training and development opportunities offered and funded.

Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care. We are proud of the positive patient feedback we receive and are currently undertaking refurbishment of our in-patient bedrooms following significant recent investment.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Manage the assessment, planning, implementation and evaluation of planned care for patients

- Display effective management of clinical teams, in a safe and caring environment, in the most efficient and clinically effective way

- Support the Ward Manager and Head of Clinical Services in the overall management of the healthcare environment.

- Develop own knowledge and practice and assist others to continually professionally develop

- Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas, and work practices

- Develop and improve services

Who we're looking for:

- Experience of working at Sister/Charge Nurse level in a Surgical unit

- Qualified Nurse who holds a valid NMC registration with no restrictions or conditions

- Substantial post-registration CPD in management and other clinically related subjects would be advantageous

- Minimum of 5 years nursing experience gained within acute settings

- Excellent communication skills

- Someone who can lead by example.

- Autonomous decision maker

- Strong Leadership/coordinator skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber at or 07516506185.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications