Hospital Engineer | Edinburgh, Spire Shawfair Park Hospital | Full Time | Permanent | 37.5 hours | Competitive Salary + benefits

Spire Shawfair Park Hospital are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated Engineer to join our established maintenance team. Reporting to the Engineering Manager you will support the compliance through planned preventative maintenance and reactive works across site.

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues.

Duties and responsibilities

- Responding to ad-hoc maintenance requests across the hospital

- Engineering Maintenance and breakdown support to the hospital

- Work from fault logs and allocate tasks within area of responsibility

- Undertaking regular training alongside our experienced engineers

What you need to have

- Full UK Driving License and access to own vehicle is essential

- Recognised apprenticeship in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering with City & Guilds Qualification

- Significant post qualification experience

- Knowledge of electrical safety, decontamination, medical gas pipeline systems, legionella and HVAC

- Significant Hospital or Healthcare experience is desirable

Who we're looking for

- Practical person with an ability to solve problems

- Excellent communication skills

- Ability to work in a fast-paced role

- Fast learner with an eye for detail

Working Hours: 37.5 hours, Variable shift working and on call commitment

Contract Type: Full time - Permanent

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of