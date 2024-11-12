Locum Practice Nurse Opportunities - Flexible and Rewarding Roles

Are you a Practice Nurse looking for flexible, high-quality locum work? Join Chase Medical and access exclusive shifts tailored to your skills and availability. We are a specialist Primary Care Agency offering work opportunities for Practice Nurses across the UK.

Why Choose Locum Work with Us?

Competitive Rates : Earn from £28 - £47 per hour (including holiday pay).

Flexibility : Work when it suits you.

Variety of Roles : Experience diverse settings and expand your professional skills.

Dedicated Support: Enjoy seamless bookings and dedicated Recruitment Consultants here to assist you.

About You

We are looking for experienced Practice Nurses who are passionate about providing high-quality patient care. If this is you, we would love to hear from you!

Take control of your work schedule while making a difference in primary care. Join Chase Medical's community of locum Practice Nurses today!

To apply or learn more, please contact me on grace.johnson@chase-medical.com or call me on 0114 275 7421