Role: Advanced Nurse Practitioner

Location: Crowborough

Salary: Around £30ph

Chase Medical have an exciting vacancy for a Advanced Nurse Practitioner to join a highly respected centre in the Crowborough area.

The centre has a well-established team over 3 floors with a large garden out the back - great for summer lunches! They are looking to bring in an experienced Nurse Practitioner on a permanent basis, hours are negotiable but more than likely part time but would discuss full time if this is what you were looking for. They're a well performing centre, that are known for achieving 100% of their targets and would welcome a team player who is looking to settle into their close-knitted team.

Additional Benefits:

- Large Centre - teaching practice

- NHS Pension Scheme

- Excellent CPD opportunities

- 6 Weeks Annual Leave + bank holidays

- Onsite Parking

- Well-Established Team

Who are we looking for?

An accountable, team player with experience in primary care who is able to showcase transparency within the centre.

Must have experience in - Minor illness, Independent Prescribing as well as previous/current experience of working in a GP surgery.

