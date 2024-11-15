Medical Records Administrator | Hull | Permanent | Part time | 30 hours per week | Competitive Salary and Great Benefits



Spire Hull is currently looking for an Administrator to join our Medical Records team.



As Medical Records Administrator, you will be responsible for providing administrative support within the Medical Records Department to ensure an effective and efficient case note filing and extraction service to all users.



Duties and responsibilities

Taking primary responsibility for the accurate preparation, tracking and storage of all medical records for the hospital

Preparing medical records prior to outpatient clinics, and the effective transportation of those records to the relevant department(s), inclusive of filing upon completion

Ensuring a meticulous attention to detail and accuracy, due to the high volume of appointments the hospital manages on a daily basis





Who we're looking for

Someone who is highly organised and accurate and works well to tight deadlines

Experience working in a similar environment would be beneficial but by no means necessary as full training will be provided

Must be a good communicator and have good computer literacy

Someone who works well as part of a team

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:





35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance



We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.





