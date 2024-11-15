Role: Advanced Nurse Practitioner

Location: Leamington Spa

Salary: Negotiable DOE

Chase Medical have an exciting vacancy for a Advanced Nurse Practitioner to join a highly respected centre in the Leamington Spa area.

The centre has a well-established team and are looking for a forward thinking nurse to join them for 3 days per week. They are looking to bring in an experienced Nurse Practitioner on a permanent basis, they would ideally like a nurse to join them for 3 days (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday).

Additional Benefits:

- NHS Pension Scheme

- Excellent CPD opportunities

- 6 Weeks Annual Leave + bank holidays

- Onsite Parking

- Well-Established Team

Who are we looking for?

An accountable, team player with experience in primary care who is able to showcase transparency within the centre.

Must have experience in - Minor illness, Independent Prescribing as well as previous/current experience of working in a GP surgery.

