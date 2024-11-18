Administrators - Interviews Next Week

Patient Administrator | Seaham PSC | Seaham | Full Time | Permanent | £12.15 per hour plus enhancements and excellent benefits.

Please note that these vacancies are based in our new Patient Support Centre in Seaham, County Durham

Due to a period of innovation, Spire are opening a state of the art Patient Support Centre in the heart of Seaham, we have a number of Administrator and Customer Service vacancies available in our new hub for people looking to develop or begin their healthcare career.

Please note - Induction training will be held from 4th November for 2 weeks (9am to 5pm) following this, shifts will vary between the hours of 8am to 7pm Monday to Friday with occasional Saturday shifts.

Please only apply if you can commit to this!

As a PSC Administrator, you will be responsible to ensure the provision and maintenance of an efficient patient customer service experience within the centre.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Provide and maintain an efficient bookings system for all outpatients using a computerised system (SAP)

Manage the telephone lines in an effective and timely manner

Provide and maintain an efficient diary for all outpatient clinics including both consultant and nurse led clinics (making and changing appointments, clinic changes and cancellations)

Manage and process patient referral letters and any associated documentation, confirming details with patients/consultants and secretaries as appropriate

Process patient appointment letters and any associated documentation, confirming details with patients/consultants and secretaries as appropriate

Respond to enquiries from patients, members of the public and consultants in a timely, courteous, and efficient manner either by telephone or letter

Who are we looking for:

Demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills

Track record of successful delivery in a similar role, in an office and / or customer service environment

Experience of handling high call volumes in a fast paced environment

High level of PC literacy and experience of using multiple systems and programmes

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

The ability to work effectively as part of a team

Able to work under pressure and to tight deadlines, with good organisational skills

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays - pro rata

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Car park

Free DBS

Free Uniform

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.