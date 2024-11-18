Outbound Customer Service Advisor

Administrator Vacancies - Multiple Positions Available | Seaham - County Durham | Competitive salary plus excellent benefits | Permanent - Full time

Please note that these vacancies are based in our new Patient Support Centre in Seaham, County Durham

Due to period of innovation, Spire Healthcare's North East hub have multiple administration positions available. With the new venture opening imminently, we are looking for driven, customer focused individuals to join our team on a full time and permanent basis. Previous experience is not essential, however, exceptional customer service skills are a must.

Full training will be provided and this is a real opportunity to commence your healthcare career.

Shift patterns will vary between 8am and 7pm Monday to Friday and a half day on occasional Saturday's. Please note - induction will be full time for a minimum of 2 weeks (9am to 5pm) - please only apply if you are able to commit to these shifts.

Duties and responsibilities

As a Hospital Administrator, you will be responsible for providing excellent customer service to patients and visitors across our Hospitals.

Your duties will include but will not be limited to taking telephone bookings, face-to-face bookings, checking patients in for appointments and booking follow up appointments.

You will also act as a support to the clinical teams, assisting with admin tasks such as printing labels and clinic lists, preparing new patient packs and ensuring they are ready for appointments, recording patient notes correctly, assisting with charging of patients, taking telephone queries, phoning out to new patients to book appointments.

The role will also involve the completion of various spreadsheets on a daily basis and ordering stationery stock so you will need to be able to multi-task.

Who we're looking for

The successful candidate must have exceptional customer service skills

Direct Administration or Hospital experience isn't necessary

You will be IT competent and quick learner

You will have experience in a Customer service based role

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

* 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

* Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

* 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

* Free Bupa wellness screening

* Private medical insurance

* Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference; it is their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications