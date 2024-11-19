Bank Housekeeper

Housekeeper | Cleaner, Domestic Assistant | Bank | The Montefiore Hospital | Hove
The Montefiore Hospital has an opportunity available for a Housekeeper to join our team on a bank contract.
You would be responsible to ensure we are compliant with infection prevention and ensuring our hospital remains pristine at all times.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Maintain high standards of cleanliness throughout the hospital in line with the housekeeping and infection control policy
- Complete the cleaning schedules related to the shift, ensuring that rooms are ready for immediate occupation and public areas are clean
- Keep in close contact with the Senior Housekeeper and report any concerns regarding housekeeping issues immediately
- Work in close liaison with the clinical staff, understanding the special needs of the hospital on a day-to-day basis
- Compliance with all Health and Safety at Work regulations including COSHH
- Quality assurance and patient confidentiality must be maintained at all times
Who we are looking for:
- Previous housekeeping experience
- Experience in a customer facing environment
- Experience working unsupervised and on own initiative, prioritising tasks
- A positive and flexible approach to customer service
- Good communication skills
- Willing and able to complete mandatory training for COSSH, Manual Handling, Infection Control, food hygiene and Health & Safety in-house.
Benefits
We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- Access to Blue Light Card discounts
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
Working Hours: Flexible
Contract Type: Bank
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on
Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.