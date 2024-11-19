Pre-Assessment Nurse | Private Hospital | Permanent Part-time | Slough

Spire Thames Valley have an exciting opportunity for an experienced, motivated Pre Assessment Nurse to join us.

You will be committed to providing high quality care, be flexible and adaptable to the changing needs of the service. The successful candidate will play a crucial role in preparing patients for upcoming procedures, ensuring their comfort and safety throughout the assessment process.

Spire Thames Valley is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Conducting comprehensive preoperative assessments of patients scheduled for procedures

Providing emotional support and reassurance to patients undergoing preoperative assessments

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

Collaborating with medical staff to ensure patients are adequately prepared for surgery

Adhering to hospital protocols and standards to maintain patient safety and confidentiality

Ensuring accurate documentation of patient assessments and relevant medical history

To ensure that clinical risk assessment is performed in line with the Spire Healthcare assessment process prior to admission and the information is used pro-actively.

Acknowledge and understand the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI)

Who we're looking for:

You must be a qualified nurse with experience in pre-operative assessment clinics

You must hold a valid NMC pin with no conditions or restrictions

You must have excellent communication skills and be keen to develop your patient assessment, decision-making and clinical skills.

You will be computer literate and confident in your ability to assess over the phone.

Pre-Assessment qualification is desirable

You must have surgical experience

Working Hours: Full time, 37.5hrs pw, Monday - Friday. Working hours in POA are 8am-4pm

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to: