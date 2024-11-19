Pre-Assessment Nurse | Private Hospital | Permanent Part-time | Slough
Spire Thames Valley have an exciting opportunity for an experienced, motivated Pre Assessment Nurse to join us.
You will be committed to providing high quality care, be flexible and adaptable to the changing needs of the service. The successful candidate will play a crucial role in preparing patients for upcoming procedures, ensuring their comfort and safety throughout the assessment process.
Spire Thames Valley is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Conducting comprehensive preoperative assessments of patients scheduled for procedures
- Providing emotional support and reassurance to patients undergoing preoperative assessments
- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information
- Collaborating with medical staff to ensure patients are adequately prepared for surgery
- Adhering to hospital protocols and standards to maintain patient safety and confidentiality
- Ensuring accurate documentation of patient assessments and relevant medical history
- To ensure that clinical risk assessment is performed in line with the Spire Healthcare assessment process prior to admission and the information is used pro-actively.
- Acknowledge and understand the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI)
Who we're looking for:
- You must be a qualified nurse with experience in pre-operative assessment clinics
- You must hold a valid NMC pin with no conditions or restrictions
- You must have excellent communication skills and be keen to develop your patient assessment, decision-making and clinical skills.
- You will be computer literate and confident in your ability to assess over the phone.
- Pre-Assessment qualification is desirable
- You must have surgical experience
Working Hours: Full time, 37.5hrs pw, Monday - Friday. Working hours in POA are 8am-4pm
Contract Type: Permanent
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Charlotte Oliver on
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
About Us
At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.
We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.