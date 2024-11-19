Bank Recovery Nurse

Bank Recovery Practitioner | Theatres | Salary dependent on experience | Bank | Flexible Working | Farnham

Spire Clare Park Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Recovery Practitioner to join their team on a bank basis.

Spire Clare Park Hospital are looking to recruit experienced and committed Theatre staff /ODP's to join our friendly operating theatre team. Consultants come to work with us from all across the UK and you will work closely with them and be exposed to the latest innovative, evidence-based clinical techniques.



Duties and responsibilities:

You will be required to provide exemplary patient care carrying out recovery duties in a theatre setting.

Supporting in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

Promoting best practise and contributing towards quality improvements

Who we're looking for:

You must be a qualified Nurse or ODP with experience in recovery

You hold a valid NMC or HCPC pin with no conditions or restrictions

Be able to build and hold relationships with consultants

Excellent communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion.

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.