Health care assistant - Outpatient

Healthcare Assistant - Outpatient Department | Outpatients Department | Full Time | Nottingham, Tollerton | Competitive Salary dependent on experience

Spire Nottingham Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Healthcare Assistant to join the Outpatients department on a full time permanent basis.

Spire Nottingham Hospital is a premium provider of private healthcare. We practice some of the most advanced treatments with the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures across a variety of specialist treatments which are all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams. We are the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete.

Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and responsibilities:

To assist the qualified nursing staff, under their supervision, in providing a high quality, comprehensive nursing service to all patients and users, ensuring a high standard of a patient care is maintained in a clean and safe environment.

Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

Assisting with the movement of patients in line with clinic policies

Who we're looking for:

Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a hospital environment

NVQ Level 2 in Health and Social Care /Care Certificate / NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential

Basic numeracy & literacy.

Demonstrate a patient focused approach

Experience in : ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations

Phlebotomy experience is essential

Wound care experience is essential

Good team work ethic

Enthusiastic and energetic professional

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

Working Hours: 37.5 hours per week

Contract Type: Permanent or 12 Month Fixed Contract available

Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion.

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.