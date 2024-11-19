Ward Manager | Full Time | Permanent | Surgical Wards | Private Hospital

Spire Bristol Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Ward Manager to join our dynamic and forward thinking team.

The Ward Manager will manage the assessment, planning, implementation and evaluation of planned care for patients, whilst managing more than one clinical team, in a safe and caring environment, in the most efficient and clinically effective way, whilst maintaining the patient's privacy and dignity. The Ward Manager will provide excellent clinical and managerial leadership and appropriate advice and support to other staff in the department as well as supporting the Head of Clinical Services in the overall management of the healthcare environment.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Lead the service to deliver against Spire key performance indicators, ensuring the efficient and safe running of the department.

Line management and leadership of the in-patient services team including recruitment, induction, mandatory training, identification of learning and development needs through performance review and personal development planning, matters of discipline and grievance. Responsible for maintenance of staff personal files ensuring these are complete and up to date e.g. annual leave, training, sickness and any other absence.

Resolve and manage complaints and patient feedback in line with Spire Policy.

To ensure that effective systems are in place to manage stocks according to financial instructions, efficient utilisation, intelligent ordering and to work closely with the Finance Manager to ensure compliance with the above.

Ensure all audits/reviews of the departments and their performance are undertaken and implement and complete action plans in response to findings.

Working in line with the Business Development Team, develop the service and deliver against targets. This will include attracting Consultants to the service.

Promote and maintain a close working relationship with external organisations to ensure standardisation and sharing of best practice.

To ensure that Clinical Governance and risk management are embedded within daily practice.

Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

Who we are looking for:

You will be a Registered Nurse with NMC registration with no restrictions

Previous experience as a Senior Registered Nurse within a Ward Environment

Previous experience as a Ward Manager

Have experience of working in an acute environment

You will be an experienced Clinical Manager, ideally having experience on a busy surgical ward

Ideally have experience working in a similar private hospital setting

Ability to manage, motivate, support, develop and lead the department

Competent across a range of clinical skills supported by professional competence and knowledge

Evidence of success in working in partnership with Consultants to explore and challenge existing practices while maintaining and enhancing services and standards

Demonstrable skills of financial awareness and management with the need to balance the provision of quality care while maintaining a business focus

Knowledge of appropriate standards and external bodies, such as the Care Quality Commission

Auditing skills across clinical standards and departments

IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products

Able to demonstrate an understanding of health policy and professional health agendas

Ability to deal with difficult and sensitive issues in a supportive and professional manner to effect positive outcomes

Able to deal effectively with challenging situations and challenging individuals

Contract: Permanent

Hours: Full-time, 37.5 hours per week - Monday to Sunday (5 out of 7 days)

Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

About Us