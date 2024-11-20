BSE Accredited Echocardiographer | Cardiology | Private Hospital | St Anthony's Hospital | Permanent | Competitive Salary dependent on experience | Full Time | Sutton

Spire St Anthony's Hospital has a rare opportunity for a BSE Accredited Echocardiographer to join their passionate team.

Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London.

Duties and responsibilities

- Performing echocardiography investigations for adults and adolescent patients, as part of the BSE guidance.

- Assess patient's health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload.

- Provide reports for scans

- Contribute to the implementation of new cardiac services.

- Contribute to quality improvement.

- Apply technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment.

- Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility

Who we're looking for

You will be able to demonstrate your detail oriented thinking, interpersonal skills and technological aptitude.

- BSC Clinical Physiology or equivalent

- Completion of BSE

- BSE registered.

- Post qualification experience in echocardiography

- You will have the ability to scan adults, and ideally adolescent patients.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications