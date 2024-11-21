Bank Housekeeper | Private Hospital | Spire St Anthony's | Flexible Working | Bank | Sutton

Spire St Anthony's Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Housekeeper to join the team on a bank basis. In this role you will be responsible for delivery of high quality housekeeping services to the hospital and auxiliary buildings.

Role purpose - To ensure that the highest quality patient satisfaction, by delivery of the food & beverage service as well as ensuring the cleanliness of the hospital is in line with Spire policy's & regulatory governing bodies.

Duties and responsibilities:

- To ensure all areas of the hospital are cleaned in line with policies, & all relevant paperwork is completed

- To make sure that all building and fabric issues are reported

- Carry out scheduled flushing list within the hospital

- Make sure all equipment is thoroughly cleaned at the end of each shift and left how you would expect to find it and to a high standard

- To maintain a good standard of Health & Safety and COSHH legislations

- To promote the spire behaviours

Who we're looking for:

- You will need to have a great attitude and work ethic

- Ideally experience in a professional cleaning capacity

- Flexible to work evening shifts with some weekends

- Experience of working in a similar role, in a customer facing environment

- Awareness and understanding of Health & Safety at Work and COSHH

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Benefits - Bank Colleagues

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications