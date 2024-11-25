Recovery Practitoner | Norwich | Full Time 37.5 | Salary depending on experience |



Here at Spire Norwich Hospital we are seeking a dynamic and dedicated recovery practitioner to join our recovery team on a full time basis. You will work alongside a warm, supportive and friendly team, who provide high standards of patient care.



Spire Norwich Hospital holds a long-standing reputation for providing high quality, comprehensive private hospital care. Our facilities are excellent and the hospital is staffed by a valued team of highly skilled professionals. We have 4 theatres, 2 wards, comprising of 50 beds, and deliver a range of outpatient services through our busy and dynamic outpatient and diagnostic imaging departments providing a progressive and stimulating environment for our highly motivated team.



Duties and responsibilities



- Providing a safe environment for unconscious patients, including airway maintenance and vital sign monitoring.

- Ensuring the well-being of patients during their recovery phase.

- Working autonomously and confidently to deliver exceptional care.

- Supporting in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload



Who we're looking for:

- Registered Nurse or Practitoner

- Experience of working in the perioperative environment

- Excellent communication

- Experience in anaesthetic would be an advantage

We are unable to support sponsorship for this role.



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Free on site parking

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

