Nursing Services Manager - CYP | Children and Young People | St Anthony's | Private Hospital | Permanent | Full Time | Sutton

Spire St Anthony's is looking for a CYP Nursing Manager to lead our dedicated team. This is an exciting role and a chance to lead a team in providing exemplary care to the children and young people using our services.

Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London. We have six operating theatres covering a wide range of specialities and procedures.

Duties and responsibilities:

- To lead provision of exemplary planned care for patients aged from birth to 18 years.

- Lead specialist in all clinical areas providing specialist education and audit.

- To ensure the teams delivery of effective care by providing excellent clinical and managerial leadership.

- Develops a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety, security and safeguards the welfare of children and young persons

- Develop and improve services

- Improve quality

- Support and enable equality, diversity and rights.

- Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices.

- Delegate work to others.

- Determine the effective use of efficient use of physical and financial resources.

- Undertake Human Resource activities for all members of the team.

- Plan, monitor and quality assure the application of technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment.

Who we're looking for:

- Current paediatrics NMC registration with no restriction on practise

- Experience of working as a senior within in CYP settings

- Good management experience, with proven ability to lead a team

- With excellent organisational and communication skills they will also be required to manage a complex service while ensuring a gold standard of care for all patients throughout their patient journey



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 100 retailers

- Free annual Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications