Bank Cardiac Cath Lab Nurse | Cath Lab | Private Hospital | St Anthony's Hospital | Flexible Working | Competitive pay depending on experience | Sutton

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Cardiac Cath Lab Nurse to join our team of experts at Spire St Anthony's Hospital.

Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London. We have six operating theatres covering a wide range of specialities and procedures.

Duties and Responsibilities:

- Develop practice in the assessment of health and wellbeing needs

- Develop practice in addressing and assessing an individual's health and wellbeing needs

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

- Develop knowledge and practice in an area of work

- Develops a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security

- Develop and improve services

- Improve quality

- Enable people to exercise their rights and promote their equality and diversity

- Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practice within the specialty of cardiology

- Plan, monitor and quality assure the application of technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment

Who we're looking for:

- Registered nurse (NMC registration) with no restrictions or conditions

- Experienced in all aspects of cardiac cath lab nursing

- Excellent communication skills

- Flexible

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays (pro rata)

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free On site Parking

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.