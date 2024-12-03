Bank Physiotherapy Assistant

Bank Physiotherapist Assistant | Physiotherapist | Private Hospital | St Anthony's Hospital | Flexible Working | Competitive Salary | Sutton

Spire St Anthony's Hospital are looking for a bank physiotherapist assistant to join our dedicated physio team on a flexible working basis.

Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London. We have six operating theatres covering a wide range of specialities and procedures.

Duties and responsibilities:

- To assist the multi-disciplinary team to provide exemplary physiotherapy care within the physiotherapy department and on the wards.

- Undertake routine tasks related to individual's health and well being.

- Assess the health and well being needs of people whose needs are relatively stable and consistent.

- Establish and maintain communication with people on routine care matters..

- Ensure own actions promote quality.

- Promote people's equality, diversity and rights.

- Collect, collate and report routine and simple data and information

- Assist in the application of technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment.

Who we're looking for:

- Experience of working in a physio department is desirable but not essential

- Experience of working in a clinical environment

- Excellent organisational and communication skills

- Willingness to be flexible

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

- We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.